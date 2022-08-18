BitBall (BTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,843.00

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $387,537.17 and approximately $105,843.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,390.17 or 0.99980836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00027522 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

