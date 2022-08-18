Biswap One Day Volume Reaches $11.55 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $97.32 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00716743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.