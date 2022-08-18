BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,000,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,000,000.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOSU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.