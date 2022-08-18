BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.