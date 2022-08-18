Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.13. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

