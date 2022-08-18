Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $18.55 billion and $4.27 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,539,674,970 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.