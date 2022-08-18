Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.65

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.65 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 181.30 ($2.19). Billington shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.30), with a volume of 10,707 shares changing hands.

Billington Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Insider Activity at Billington

In related news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of Billington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.61), for a total value of £4,961.52 ($5,995.07).

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

