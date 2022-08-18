Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Bill.com Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE BILL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.40. 3,915,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
