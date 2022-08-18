Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Bill.com worth $244,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

