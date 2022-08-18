Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 61,498 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average daily volume of 20,834 put options.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BILI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 148,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,515. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.