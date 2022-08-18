Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 61,498 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average daily volume of 20,834 put options.
Bilibili Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of BILI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 148,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,515. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
