Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 8.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.96. 58,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 987,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $763.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Big Lots's quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

