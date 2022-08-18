BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $227,575.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00108438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00245423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.