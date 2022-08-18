Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.33 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92). 9,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.42. The firm has a market cap of £352.43 million and a P/E ratio of 690.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

