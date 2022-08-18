Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $414.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

