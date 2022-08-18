Berry Data (BRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,080.00

Berry Data (BRY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $223,491.68 and approximately $22,080.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

