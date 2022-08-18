Benchmark Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.65.

DKNG stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in DraftKings by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

