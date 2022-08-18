Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 5.5%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

