Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 5.5%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
