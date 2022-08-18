Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Belite Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

