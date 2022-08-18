Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 15.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $19.56. 668,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,146,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 24.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

