Beam Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,028,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.