Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

BBWI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,509. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.