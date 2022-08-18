Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.