Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

