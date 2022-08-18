Barrington Research Comments on Fluent, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluent’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

