Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 40129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.11).

Barkby Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barkby Group news, insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £91,666.74 ($110,762.13).

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

