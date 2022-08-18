Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.58 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00006757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

