bAlpha One Day Volume Hits $20.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $146,503.08 and approximately $20.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00034637 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00129463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

