Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $177.67 million and $5.17 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
