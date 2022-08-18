B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 124,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $230.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

