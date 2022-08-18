B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

