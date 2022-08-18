B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,999 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,999 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,130. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

