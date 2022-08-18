B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. 275,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.