B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $557.51. 32,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.34.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

