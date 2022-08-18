B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 138,838 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

CSM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

