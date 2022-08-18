B. Riley Lowers Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target to $2.50

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

OTMO opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

