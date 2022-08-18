B. Riley Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 78.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.14.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

