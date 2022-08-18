B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%.

GREE opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

