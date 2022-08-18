Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 3,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.