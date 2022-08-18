Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 3,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

