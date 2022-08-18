AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AZEK opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.