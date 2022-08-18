Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXON. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

