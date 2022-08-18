AXA SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for AXA’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AXAHY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

