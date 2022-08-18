Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Thomas Liguori Sells 24,221 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avnet Stock Performance
AVT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 11,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.