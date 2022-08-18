Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Thomas Liguori Sells 24,221 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 11,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

