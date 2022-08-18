Aviva plc Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $796.43.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

