AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $152.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.29.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
AutoNation Stock Down 4.0 %
AutoNation stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,081 shares of company stock worth $102,746,537 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
