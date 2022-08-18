Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

APR.UN opened at C$13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$518.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

