aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.52.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
