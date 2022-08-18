Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

ATO opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.