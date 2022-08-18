Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $284.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

