Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

