Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

